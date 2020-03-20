On this day: Yuvraj Singh overcame illness to play match-winning knock in 2011 WC

It was on March 20, 2011, when former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh overcame illness and played a match-winning knock against the West Indies in the group-stage match of the 50-over World Cup. In the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. The team was in a spot of bother at 51/2. It was then that Yuvraj and Virat Kohli got together to retrieve the innings.

The duo put on 122 runs for the third wicket, and their stand lent some solidity to the Indian innings. Kohli was dismissed for 59, but Yuvraj carried on batting.

His innings is still remembered by every cricket fan as it is difficult to forget the problems faced by the left-handed star while batting. Yuvraj vomited many times on the pitch and was visibly unwell. However, he went on to score 113 runs with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

India posted a total of 268 runs. The all-rounder then picked up the wickets of Devon Thomas and Andre Russel and led India to a victory over the West Indies by 80 runs.

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament and he played an important role in India winning the trophy. In the tournament, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets.

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup. (ANI)

