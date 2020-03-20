Left Menu
'Yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka': Kevin Pietersen urges fans in Hindi

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday urged Indian citizens in a special message in Hindi to follow government advisory on social distancing to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

'Yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka': Kevin Pietersen urges fans in Hindi
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen. Image Credit: ANI

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday urged Indian citizens in a special message in Hindi to follow government advisory on social distancing to contain the coronavirus pandemic. "Namaste india hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar," Pietersen tweeted in Hindi.

The right-handed batsman credited Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Sreevats Goswami for teaching him Hindi. The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports all around the globe and cricket also had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus.

Earlier this month, the ECB had decided to postpone the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus pandemic The series was to be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, along with four deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

