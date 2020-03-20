Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey coach Harendra leads on different turf amid coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:37 IST
Hockey coach Harendra leads on different turf amid coronavirus outbreak

Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh finds himself on a different turf in the country's battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic -- supervising arrangements for Indian evacuees from coronavirus-struck nations as Air India's General Manager. The former India player from Bihar is drawing from his immense coaching experience at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 here to oversee smooth transit of people being rescued by the government. "I am stationed here from the first flight that evacuated Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus. It is my duty and I am privileged to have been given this opportunity by the Air India management," Harendra, who is Air India's GM (Commercial) told PTI.

"It is a very big challenge for me and being the leader, I had to set the example for the team, groom and motivate them. I would like to congratulate all those from Air India who are associated with this mission." He said his team has been working round the clock and at times 72 hours at a stretch. "I am thankful to my family for supporting me in all my endeavours. They have never stopped me." Harendra, who guided India to the 2016 Junior World Cup title in Lucknow, said his '3C principles' of communication, commitment and coordination, which he employed as a hockey coach, have played a key role in his work so far at the airport. "In this mission too, I just followed my 3C formula. It is the same formula which I employed during the Junior World Cup," he said.

"When you have got an opportunity to serve the country, you can't take a step back. Life threat is there but I am enjoying every bit of this challenge," said Harendra, who is often seen running from the terminal to the tarmac wearing a decontamination suit. "Thousands of doctors, policemen, emergency service workers are working round the clock putting their life at risk, so I can't be an exception.

"It's a big opportunity for me to serve the nation on a different platform but we also have to ensure that we take all the necessary precautions," he added. Harendra said being in charge on the ground, his job is to ensure smooth and hassle free transfer of the passengers after they land here.

He said conducting operations at the airport was a completely different ball game but his hockey experience is definitely coming handy in his current assignment. "Both the experiences are challenging but are completely different. But I must admit my experience as a hockey coach is definitely giving me an edge," Harendra signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Confessions, books and peep shows Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreakFather Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, ...

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...

U.S. senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

Two Republican senators defended themselves on Friday against heavy criticism, including calls that they resign, for selling substantial amounts of stocks before the coronavirus-induced market meltdown and after closed-door briefings on the...

Rajnath, Esper discuss coronavirus situation, bilateral defence coopeartion over phone

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the Secretary of Defense expressed his appreciation for Indias leadership in coordinating COVID-19 related relief effort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020