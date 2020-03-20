Left Menu
AFI postpones next month's AGM and elections in view of COVID-19 pandemic

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:47 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:47 IST
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday postponed its Annual General Body meeting and elections of its office bearers to be held in Jaipur next month due to the rising threat of COVID-19 pandemic. The AGM and the elections were to be held from April 3 to 5.

"In the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Executive and Annual General Meeting of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) scheduled to be held from 3-5 April, 2020 at Jaipur is postponed till further notice," the AFI said in a release. AFI president Adille Sumriwalla said,"It is decided to postpone the Executive and Annual General Body Meetings, along with elections of AFI, scheduled to be held on 3, 4 & 5 April 2020 at Jaipur. "The decision is taken considering various restrictions in place to stop spreading of the coronavirus as all our members would have to travel from different corner of the country. Fresh dates will be intimated to the members in due course." Sumariwalla, a current member of the powerful World Athletics Council, was elected for his second term in April 2016.

The AFI also decided to shut its office from Saturday and the staff has been directed to work from home. "However, a skeleton staff will be attending office to check important issues from day to day but without any public dealings," said Sumariwalla..

