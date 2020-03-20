Falcons sign Todd Gurley as Freeman's replacement

Todd Gurley signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons less than 24 hours after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley was due a $10.5 million bonus with the Rams on Thursday and was cut before the end of the NFL business day in a cap-related move.

In Atlanta, the University of Georgia All-American is back to his college roots and replaces Devonta Freeman. Freeman was released by the Falcons on Wednesday. The question for the Falcons is which version of Gurley they're getting. The 25-year-old had 17 rushing touchdowns in 2018 and was a First-Team All-Pro for the second straight year, but he missed the final two games of the season with knee issues that limited his chances in the playoffs and Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots.

Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards in 2019 and faced questions about the health of his left knee. After being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, Gurley was handed a four-year, $60 million extension that wasn't set to kick in until this season. He had two years remaining on his rookie deal when the Rams re-upped with him.

But in 2018, Gurley began experiencing knee problems and his production dropped. In five seasons with the Rams, Gurley rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns. He added 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In Atlanta, Freeman battled injuries last season and the offensive line was a weak link. The Falcons ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.