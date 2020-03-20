Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: India shuttlers express shock over reports of Taiwanese player testing positive

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:40 IST
COVID-19: India shuttlers express shock over reports of Taiwanese player testing positive

India shuttlers, including London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, expressed shock after reports emerged that a sparring partner of the Taiwanese national team, who was in Birmingham during the All England Championship, tested positive for the Coronavirus. Former top 10 player HK Vittinghus of Denmark on Friday shared a Taiwanese media report that a 10-year-old sports student, who was at the All England Championship, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

Reports said that the teenager was a sparring partner of Taiwanese badminton team and he is believed to have travelled in the team bus between hotel and the arena during the All England Championship. The top Indian shuttlers, including Saina and P V Sindhu, had participated in the tournament which was held from March 11 to 15.

"No way ... really really shocked," Saina wrote on her Twitter handle, reacting to the report. India's doubles exponent Ashwini Ponappa, who was also in Birmingham for the USD 1,00,000 tournament, too expressed concern.

"Oh no," she tweeted. Parupalli Kashyap and Ajay Jayaram also expressed concern at the report.

Indian shuttlers, including H S Prannoy and world no 10 Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, had pulled out of the All England Open championship owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Verma brothers -- Sourabh and Sameer - are the other men's singles players who withdrew, while men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy had also opted out.

Players, including Saina, Kashyap and Ashwini, had later slammed the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for continuing the Championship, saying their safety was compromised for financial gains. Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand had also said it was wrong on BWF's part to put the players at risk. All the India players returning from Birmingham are currently in self isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Womens Soccer League delays season, trainingThe National Womens Soccer League NWSL is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attackPresident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq las...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Confessions, books and peep shows Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreakFather Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, ...

As cases of coronavirus surge, PM Johnson announces 'lockdown' measures

London UK, Mar 21 SputnikANI British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already afflicted more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020