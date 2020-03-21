Left Menu
Ravens trade DE Wormley to Steelers

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:54 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:10 IST
Defensive end Chris Wormley was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. The Steelers also will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, with Baltimore netting a fifth-rounder in 2021.

Wormley, 26, started seven games last season for the Ravens, who created just over $2 million in salary-cap space in the transaction, the first trade between the AFC North teams since 1997. On the season, he had 33 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. Selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Wormley is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.

Baltimore added defensive end Calais Campbell in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed lineman Michael Brockers (Los Angeles Rams) to a three-year deal, making Wormley superfluous on a line that also includes re-signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward. The Steelers are thin at the defensive line positions, and Stephon Tuitt is returning as a starter after a season-ending pectoral injury. Wormley played nose tackle in a 4-3 defense at Michigan.

