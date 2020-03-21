Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tepper's foundation donates $2.65M to help with virus relief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 02:28 IST
Tepper's foundation donates $2.65M to help with virus relief
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper donated $2.65 million this week to help the local community as well as other parts of the country in relief of the coronavirus pandemic. The donations, which were made through the David A. Tepper Foundation, were split among the COVID-19 Response Fund ($1 million), the Atrium Health Foundation ($650,000) and the Novant Health Foundation ($350,000) as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation ($650,000).

"These are difficult times, and we are trying to do our part to help those in need," Tepper said. The COVID-19 Response Fund was launched Monday by Foundation for the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas is a community-wide effort to help provide assistance to those affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"David Tepper has emerged as one of our most influential leaders and a champion in the philanthropic field," Foundation for the Carolinas President and CEO Michael Marsicano said. "This generous gift is an expression of his heartfelt commitment to the well-being of our citizens. Now is the time for us all to come together to help one another."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

As Canada virus cases pass 1,000, asylum seekers to be turned back; jobless claims soar

Canada will turn back asylum seekers who walk over the U.S.-Canada border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, as economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak intensified and a ban on non-essential travel across the worlds longes...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Womens Soccer League delays season, trainingThe National Womens Soccer League NWSL is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attackPresident Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq las...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Confessions, books and peep shows Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreakFather Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020