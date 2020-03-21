DE Griffin says he won't return to Vikings

Issuing a "thank you" to the fans of Minnesota, free agent defensive end Everson Griffen made it clear Friday that he will not be returning to the Vikings. Griffen, 32, has played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Vikings, but his agent also issued a statement Friday indicating that his client is moving elsewhere.

"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," agent Brian Murphy said. Griffen wrote Friday on Instagram, "When I came to Minnesota as a fourth-round pick out of USC, I had no idea how much my life would change over the next 10 years. I realized my dream of playing in the NFL, went to four Pro Bowls and came within one game of playing in the Super Bowl in front of the best fans in the country. More importantly, I became a husband, a dad, and met teammates who became brothers for life.

"I also stumbled a few times on my journey and could not be more grateful for the unconditional support and love I received from SKOL Nation. While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come! "Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings. Thank you all for the love, support and memories."

Griffen is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he logged 41 tackles, eight sacks, 24 quarterback hits and an interception. In 147 career games (88 starts), he has 355 tackles, 74.5 sacks, 176 QB hits, two interceptions and nine forced fumbles. Last month, he exercised a contract clause and voided the last three years of his deal to become a free agent.

--Field Level Media

