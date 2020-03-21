Left Menu
S Phillips confirms deal with Patriots

  Updated: 21-03-2020 06:37 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 06:37 IST
Safety Adrian Phillips took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he accepted a contract with the New England Patriots. Phillips spent his previous five NFL seasons with the then-San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers.

"Wanted to take a day to celebrate with my wife and fam before I said anything," Phillips tweeted. "Thank you @Chargers and an even bigger than you to the fans that supported along the way. @Patriots & #PatsNation I'm ready to work. Let's get it" ESPN reported that the deal is for two years and a maximum of $7.5 million, with $3 million guaranteed.

Phillips recorded 36 tackles in seven games (five starts) last season, missing the majority of the campaign with a broken forearm. The 27-year-old was a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro as a special teams player in 2018. He collected 251 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 64 career games (24 starts).

