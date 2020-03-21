Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB suspends professional cricket till May 28

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended professional cricket till May 28.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 08:30 IST
ECB suspends professional cricket till May 28
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) logo. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended professional cricket till May 28. "The ECB Board has today agreed that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least May 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the ECB said in a statement.

The board also approved the recommendation to delay the start of the season following discussions with the First-Class Counties, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA). The ECB has begun modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August - with an immediate focus on options for cricket in June, including the three-Test series against West Indies, the Vitality Blast and England Women's schedule against India.

"Close liaison with the government will continue, with discussions on the potential of starting the season behind closed doors and giving sports fans the opportunity to live broadcast action," read the ECB statement. The board discussed all the options including the "potential for reduced versions of competitions and should the season become further truncated".

The cricketing body will meet as needed to review the position and make further decisions as the UK situation unfolds. ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison said, "During this period of deep uncertainty, it is the ECB's first priority to protect the wellbeing of everyone within the cricket family, from players to fans and colleagues across the game."

"The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances the nation faces. I am reassured by the collaborative effort from across the game that together, we will make the very best of whatever length of the season we are able to safely schedule in the coming months," Harrison added. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has already affected more than 3,200 people and killed over 160.

The World Health Organisation last week declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, but the UK government was slow to implement measures, reportedly unwilling to exact "draconian" measures on its population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020