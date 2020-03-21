Left Menu
MLS extends moratorium on team training

Major League Soccer is extending the moratorium on team training activities through March 27 and is asking players to stay in their club's local market during this time. MLS says team training facilities may be accessed only for physical therapy purposes at the direction of the team's medical staff and must adhere to safety protocols.

For now, the league is asking players to stay near their clubs and for international players to not leave the country and return home. MLS announced this week it was following CDC guidelines and postponing all events involving 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. MLS has said it is targeting May 10 as a potential return date.

One of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby is being postponed. Oaklawn Park said Friday the Arkansas Derby will be pushed back from April 11 to May 2.

That's the day the 146th Kentucky Derby was scheduled to be run, but it has been postponed until Sept. 5..

