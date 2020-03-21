Left Menu
SAI advises all Regional Divisions to use thermal scanners

As the concerns over coronavirus continue to grow in the country, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has advised all the Regional Divisions (RDs) to use thermal scanners.

SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

As the concerns over coronavirus continue to grow in the country, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has advised all the Regional Divisions (RDs) to use thermal scanners. "We advised RDs to use thermal scanner. The managers of the team are monitoring the athletes after each session of training," a source from SAI told ANI.

All the athletes are being examined thoroughly after each session. In the wake of Covid-19, the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry on Thursday advised all sports organisations and their affiliate units to suspend all the events, competitions or selection trials until April 15.

However, as the Olympic games are approaching, the Tokyo-bound athletes are allowed to get trained within the campus and can continue their preparations. Indian Hockey Men's and Women's teams are currently training at the SAI Bengaluru center and are being monitored properly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

