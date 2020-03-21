COVID-19: BCB to follow remote working policy

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday instructed their employees to "work remotely" from March 22 until further notice. "In response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak, the BCB has instructed its staff to work remotely until further notice from Sunday (22 March 2020)," the BCB said in an official statement.

"Exceptions will be made only for the work that cannot be executed effectively outside the office environment," the BCB added. Earlier on March 19, the BCB had postponed all matches of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 up to Round five due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled On March 13, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

BCCI had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country. (ANI)

