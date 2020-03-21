COVID-19: BCB to follow remote working policy
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday instructed their employees to "work remotely" from March 22 until further notice.
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday instructed their employees to "work remotely" from March 22 until further notice. "In response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak, the BCB has instructed its staff to work remotely until further notice from Sunday (22 March 2020)," the BCB said in an official statement.
"Exceptions will be made only for the work that cannot be executed effectively outside the office environment," the BCB added. Earlier on March 19, the BCB had postponed all matches of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 up to Round five due to 'unavoidable circumstances'
Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled On March 13, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
BCCI had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BCB
- COVID
- Board of Control for Cricket in India
- Indian Premier League
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: BCB's World XI versus Asia XI matches postponed
Bangar not taking up BCB coaching offer, cites personal and professional commitments
BCB approaches Sanjay Bangar for Test batting consultant's position
BCB postpones Bangabandhu DPDCL up to Round 5 due to 'unavoidable circumstances'
BCB to follow remote working policy due to COVID-19 pandemic