Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIHF cancels 2020 world championship due to COVID-19

The International Ice Hockey Federation Council on Saturday cancelled the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship as COVID-19 continues to rage.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Zurich
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:41 IST
IIHF cancels 2020 world championship due to COVID-19
IIHF Logo (Image: IIHF's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The International Ice Hockey Federation Council on Saturday cancelled the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship as COVID-19 continues to rage. "This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept. The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts by government bodies to combat its spread," said IIHF president Rene Fasel.

"The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We have to set sport aside for now and support both the government bodies and the ice hockey family," he added. In addition, the 2020 IIHF Annual Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Zurich from May 21 to May 23, 2020, is postponed until further notice.

"We accept this decision of the IIHF Council. But of course, this is a huge disappointment for the Organizing Committee," said Gian Gilli, General Secretary for the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Organizing Committee. Earlier, the IIHF had suspended the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A and Group B, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020