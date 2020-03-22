Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:56 IST
Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor
Agholor recorded just 39 receptions for 363 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games in 2019. His 9.3 yards per catch was a career-low. Image Credit: Twitter (@Raiders)

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being selected by the Eagles with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Agholor recorded just 39 receptions for 363 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games in 2019. His 9.3 yards per catch was a career-low. The 26-year-old posted career-best totals in receiving yards (768), touchdowns catch (eight) and yards per reception (12.4) in 2017. He capped that performance with a nine-catch, 84-yard showing in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

Agholor potentially could make an impact for a Raiders team in need of production from its wideouts. Tight end Darren Waller led the team with 1,145 yards last season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020