Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being selected by the Eagles with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Agholor recorded just 39 receptions for 363 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games in 2019. His 9.3 yards per catch was a career-low. The 26-year-old posted career-best totals in receiving yards (768), touchdowns catch (eight) and yards per reception (12.4) in 2017. He capped that performance with a nine-catch, 84-yard showing in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

Agholor potentially could make an impact for a Raiders team in need of production from its wideouts. Tight end Darren Waller led the team with 1,145 yards last season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

