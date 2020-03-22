Left Menu
Report: CB Burns agrees to deal with Bears

  Reuters
  Updated: 22-03-2020 01:06 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 00:58 IST
Burns was the No. 25 overall pick in 2016 out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers but didn't live up to the billing in his four seasons with the club. Image Credit: Flickr

Free-agent cornerback Artie Burns, a former first-round pick, agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Saturday. Burns was the No. 25 overall pick in 2016 out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers but didn't live up to the billing in his four seasons with the club.

Burns established career highs as a rookie with 65 tackles and three interceptions in 16 games (nine starts). He had just one interception while starting all 16 games the following year while playing 99 percent of the defensive snaps. He was primarily a reserve the past two seasons and the defensive coaches lost confidence in him as he played in just six percent of the defensive snaps in 2019. Burns, who turns 25 in May, had eight tackles in 10 games (one start).

Overall, Burns had 149 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 58 games (32 starts) with Pittsburgh. --Field Level Media

