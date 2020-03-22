Left Menu
Reports: Eagles adding LB Brown, S Parks

  Updated: 22-03-2020 01:28 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 01:24 IST
Philadelphia also added safety Will Parks on a one-year deal, according to multiple outlets. Image Credit: Flickr

Free-agent linebacker Jatavis Brown agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. Philadelphia also added safety Will Parks on a one-year deal, according to multiple outlets.

Brown, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers -- one in San Diego, three in Los Angeles. He recorded a career-best 97 tackles in 15 games (10 starts) in 2018 after accumulating 79 in each of his first two NFL campaigns. However, his role was greatly reduced last season as he played just 10 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Brown had just 10 tackles and one fumble recovery in 13 games (one start).

Overall, Brown has 265 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 56 games (23 starts) since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of Akron. Parks, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos and had 149 tackles (45 for loss) and four interceptions in 62 games (15 starts).

Last season, he had 35 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. Parks was a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Arizona.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

