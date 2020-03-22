Left Menu
Jets reportedly add G Van Roten, G/C Anderson

  • Updated: 22-03-2020 05:51 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 05:51 IST
The New York Jets continued their offensive line overhaul on Saturday, reportedly adding guard Greg Van Roten and guard/center Josh Andrews. The moves cap a week in which the team also acquired center Connor McGovern, tackle George Fant and re-signed left guard Alex Lewis. Those three as well as Van Roten are expected to be starters this year, according to multiple media reports.

Van Roten's agreement, a three-year deal, with the Jets was reported by numerous media outlets. Van Roten started all 16 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. Last year, he started 11 games, missing the end of the season due to a dislocated toe injury.

The University of Pennsylvania product began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers, making 10 combined appearances off the bench in 2012 and 2013. He didn't see action in the NFL again until he appeared in 10 games as a reserve for the Panthers in 2017, returning after two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League. Andrews' free agent deal with the Jets was announced Saturday on Twitter by agent Brett Tessler. Andrews, 28, came off the bench for the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons, appearing in nine total games. He appeared in 16 total games for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014-16.

--Field Level Media

