Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jonny Bairstow's mother elected as Yorkshire's first female vice-president

Janet Bairstow, the mother of England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow, has been elected as the first female vice-president of Yorkshire county cricket club.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Yorkshire
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:41 IST
Jonny Bairstow's mother elected as Yorkshire's first female vice-president
England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow . Image Credit: ANI

Janet Bairstow, the mother of England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow, has been elected as the first female vice-president of Yorkshire county cricket club. Janet Bairstow has been an administrator at Yorkshire, and she was elected as the vice-president at the county's annual general meeting on Saturday.

Along with Janet, Yorkshire pace bowler, Mike Cowan was also elected as the vice-president. "Bairstow is the widow of David Bairstow and the mother of Jonny. She has committed her adult life to Yorkshire cricket, including 13 years as the club's cricket department administrator, a post from which she has now retired," Yorkshire county said in an official statement.

In the annual general meeting, Charlotte Evers was re-elected to the Members'Committee while chief executive Mark Arthur was re-elected to the Board alongside Katherine Mathew. Following a successful year as the clubs' president in 2019, former-off-spinner Geoff Cope was re-elected as President for 2020.

Yorkshire's chairman of the club, Robin Smith also laid down an update on the recently released statement by the England Cricket Board (ECB) regarding the COVID-19 situation. The ECB had earlier suspended all professional cricket till May 28 in the country.

Earlier, England's tour of Sri Lanka was also postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis

Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve its resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.The new meas...

Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said. Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, 10 of them...

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of th...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020