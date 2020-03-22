Left Menu
Development News Edition

Look's like it is being followed: Mike Hesson on 'Janta Curfew'

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Banglore's director of cricket, Mike Hesson, is pleased to see 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi being followed in the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 10:49 IST
Look's like it is being followed: Mike Hesson on 'Janta Curfew'
RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson. Image Credit: ANI

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Banglore's director of cricket, Mike Hesson, is pleased to see 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi being followed in the city. Taking to Twitter, Hesson shared a video of Bandra-Worli Sea Link without any vehicular traffic. In general days, the particular stretch sees heavy traffic.

"Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it's looks like it's being followed..#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate," Hesson wrote. Abiding by Modi's appeal to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, citizens have restricted themselves to their houses.

Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' and said that it will add tremendous strength to fight against COVID-19 menace. On Thursday, the Prime Minister had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm in an effort to take on the coronavirus outbreak.

India so far has 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis

Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve its resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.The new meas...

Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said. Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, 10 of them...

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of th...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020