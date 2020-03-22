Left Menu
Shane Warne urges fans to adhere to govt advice amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Sunday urged fans across the world to adhere to the government guidelines in the wake the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Sunday urged fans across the world to adhere to the government guidelines in the wake the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Just got sent this !!!!! Wow, please, please, please can we all stick together and listen to the Govt and adhere to the advice."

"We have surpassed 3,00,000 coironavirus cases worldwide. Some perspective: the first 1,00,000 took 3 months the second 1,00,000 took 12 days the third 1,00,000 took 3 days," read a picture shared by the leg-spinner. Figures by the World Health Organisation, however, have put the number of cases at 267,013 with over 10,000 deaths.

In India, the cases have mounted to 341, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

