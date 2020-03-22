Left Menu
Very sad day for Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos condoles death of Lorenzo Sanz

Sergio Ramos on Sunday condoled the death of former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:14 IST
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos . Image Credit: ANI

Sergio Ramos on Sunday condoled the death of former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz. The Real Madrid defender, Ramos, took to Twitter and wrote: "Very sad day for Real Madrid. Lorenzo Sanz connected yesterday and today with two numbers for the story: 7 and 8. His death saddens even more these difficult days in which we find ourselves. My deep condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace."

Sanz, who was 76 years old, died after contracting COVID-19. Fernando Sanz, the son of Lorenzo has said that his father was admitted to the hospital earlier this week with coronavirus-like symptoms, Goal.com reported. "Real Madrid C. F., the club president and Board of Directors all wish to express the deepest regret at the passing of Lorenzo Sanz, who was club president of Real Madrid from 1995 to 2000," Real Madrid said in an official statement.

"The club wishes to convey its condolences to his wife Mari Luz, his children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, Maria Luz (Malula) and Diana, as well as his family and friends. Our condolences are shared by all madridista," the statement added. Sanz was at the helm of Real Madrid for five years from 1995 until 2000, having spent the previous decade as a director. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

