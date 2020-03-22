Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool FC offer stewards to supermarkets amid virus panic

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:41 IST
Liverpool FC offer stewards to supermarkets amid virus panic

The chief executive of English football giants Liverpool has offered the club's stewards to local supermarkets as customers clamber for goods amid the cornavirus outbreak. "Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside," wrote Liverpool Football Club chief executive Peter Moore on Twitter.

"Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc. "They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone), he added, referencing the Liverpool anthem.

There have been reports of British supermarket workers facing abuse amid panic buying as customers scramble for food and other items during the coronavirus outbreak. Shop workers' union Usdaw said retail staff "play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis" and needed support.

Northwest side Liverpool, who have not been crowned champions of England since 1990, are currently a huge 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. But with the competition currently suspended, and no certainty as to when or if it will resume, there is still some doubt over whether the champions-elect will win their first English title of the Premier League era this season. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases pass 500; Emirates cancels passenger flights

Saudi Arabia reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday while the United Arab Emirates pumped more money into its economy as airline Emirates moved to suspend passenger flights. Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said the...

INSIGHT-Whatever it takes: ventilator industry enlists army in battle to save lives

On March 6, Gianluca Preziosa, the head of an Italian ventilator maker, received an urgent request. The Italian authorities wanted his help for an all-out effort to meet a desperate need for ventilators. Now, his Bologna-based company, Siar...

Qureshi speaks to his counterparts from Nepal, Lanka to discuss coronavirus crisis

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Nepal and proposed to host the SAARC health ministers conference to firm up efforts to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan ...

China reports 1st local COVID-19 case after 3 days; Beijing to divert all international flights

China will redirect all arriving international flights from its capital Beijing to 12 other cities from Monday to control the surge of imported coronavirus cases as the country reported its first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020