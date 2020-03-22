Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai's $12-million World Cup horse race cancelled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:29 IST
Dubai's $12-million World Cup horse race cancelled

Racing's 'Dubai World Cup' has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday. This year's event was scheduled for March 28.

The main race carries a purse of 12 million USD (11.2 million euros) at the state-of-the-art Meydan racecourse in Dubai. "Dubai World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global event until next year," a statement said.

The event was created by horse enthusiast Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. The main race is a Group 1 flat race of 2km run on a dirt track and has been won by Maktoum's own Godolphin stable with Irish horse Thunder Snow mounted by the great Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon in the last two seasons. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

A quarter of Czech auto sector closed, 60 pct cutting output-industry group

A quarter of the Czech auto sector will be shut by Monday while another 60 will have markedly cut production, the industrys lobby group said on Sunday, calling for fast-track measures to keep afloat a sector directly employing 170,000 peopl...

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...

France toughens lockdown penalties as coronavirus kills medic

French lawmakers approved tougher penalties for defying a nationwide confinement order as the coronavirus death toll rose on Sunday, with a first member of the countrys medical profession among the victims. Reacting to news of the doctors d...

Motor racing-Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

Formula Ones Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to get started due to the coronavirus outbreak.The race in Baku was originally scheduled for June 7 as the eighth round of the champ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020