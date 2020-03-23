Left Menu
Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

  23-03-2020
  • Created: 23-03-2020 02:13 IST
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.

"He's back in the league after taking a year to get healthy," tweeted NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who confirmed the signing with agent Ron Slavin. Warmack, 28, has played in 68 games (51 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2013-16) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-18).

