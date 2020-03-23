Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Falcons sign WR Treadwell, two others

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 04:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 04:24 IST
Reports: Falcons sign WR Treadwell, two others

The Atlanta Falcons are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, WSB-TV reported Sunday. A first-round pick (23rd overall) by Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft, Treadwell caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns in 53 games (16 starts) over four seasons with the Vikings.

Treadwell, 24, appeared in 13 games and posted nine receptions for 184 yards and one score in 2019. The Falcons also announced the re-signing of cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year contract, and ESPN reported the signing of free agent guard Justin McCray.

Wreh-Wilson, 30, has been with the Falcons since 2016, recording 33 tackles and 10 passes defensed in 26 games (three starts). Originally a third-round selection by Tennessee in 2013, he has 123 tackles, one interception and 24 passes defensed in 60 career games (17 starts).

McCray, 27, started four of 15 games played with the Cleveland Browns last season. He appeared in 25 games (13 starts) with the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case as fears grow it could spread

War-ravaged Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus after weeks of rejecting opposition allegations that the disease had already reached a country with a wrecked health system and thousands of Iranian-backed militias and...

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates

The Government is backing the Reserve Banks latest action to support the economy by reducing longer-term interest rates, meaning lower costs for businesses and mortgage holders, and a lower currency to help our exporters.The Minister of Fin...

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020