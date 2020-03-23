Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA's Gobert details coronavirus effects

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 09:22 IST
NBA's Gobert details coronavirus effects
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive coronavirus test prompted the NBA to shut down its season, says the virus has caused him to lose his sense of smell. The French big man, whose defensive talents earned him the nickname the "Stifle Tower," tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, the result bringing the NBA season to an abrupt halt.

In social media posts since then, the 27-year-old had said he was feeling better, but on Sunday he tweeted that he was experiencing one of the lesser-known symptoms of the illness. "Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven't been able to smell anything for the last 4 days," Gobert wrote on Twitter.

"Anyone experiencing the same thing?" More than a dozen NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell was the second player diagnosed, and the total includes four players from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets players testing positively included superstar Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined all season recovering from injury.

Days before his positive test, Gobert had shrugged off safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus, pointedly touching every microphone and voice recorder on a table in front of him at a media availability. The cavalier stunt took a serious turn after it emerged he had tested positive. Gobert apologizing for his actions and saying he wished he had "taken this thing more seriously." The global death toll from the virus surged to more than 14,300 on Sunday, according to an AFP tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: 4 persons booked for violating home quarantine

Criminal cases have been registered against four persons in Odisha, including a Bhubaneswar-based couple, for violating quarantine guidelines laid down by the government in view of coronavirus outbreak, police said. A case was registered ag...

Olympics-Japan soccer player Kawasumi pulls out of torch relay

Japanese soccer international Nahomi Kawasumi said on Monday she was withdrawing from the Tokyo 2020 torch relay, citing worry about the risk of being infected with the coronavirus, or infecting others if she traveled back from the United S...

Taiwan reports 26 new cases of coronavirus, total now 195

Taiwans government announced 26 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number to 195.All but one of the new cases was imported, in people with travel histories to the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Switzerlan...

Japan says Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot be held in its complete form due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020