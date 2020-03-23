Left Menu
COVID-19: Novak Djokovic urges people to stay at home in this 'very challenging' time

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus terming it a 'very challenging' time and urged people to stay at home.

Novak Djokovic. Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus terming it a 'very challenging' time and urged people to stay at home. "I pray for the health and healing of you. May God heal any sickness you have physical, mental or spiritual. May he give you health, energy and joy today. Very challenging times for everyone. I am sending support and prayers. Please stay at home in quarantine and help frontline medical people to help all the people infected and in need. Let's not burden them in these critical times more than they already are," Djokovic shared the message on his Instagram.

"Its all about perspective. We live in a fast-paced modern life. Constantly on the go. We rarely get to stop and contemplate our lives. We became addicted to this idea that we always need to be somewhere else and do something productive. I am all about being productive and proactive but in harmony with peace and innerstanding of our true essence. We can't be healthy if our world isn't healthy. This is the time for all of us to get together and unite," the message added. Djokovic also said that we all live in the same world and need to treat nature like 'you would treat yourself'.

"By being at home we will not only hopefully help to slow the spread of this virus, but we will also give ourselves a chance to truly address certain emotions and subconscious programs that have been suppressed and ignored. We need to dig deep now and regenerate on every level of our beings. Only like that we will be able to raise our own vibration and help our Mother Earth heal quicker. We are all ONE, We all live in the same world. Please treat people and Nature like you would treat yourselves. God Bless you all, We will be stronger and more united, I am sure," the message further read. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the worldwide tally of the novel coronavirus has reached 2,94,110 with over 12,944 death. (ANI)

