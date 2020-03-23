Left Menu
'We are monitoring the situation seriously', says Rajeev Mehta

As coronavirus continues to rage, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) general secretary Rajeev Mehta on Monday said that the committee is monitoring the situation earnestly.

'We are monitoring the situation seriously', says Rajeev Mehta
IOA's Logo. Image Credit: ANI

As coronavirus continues to rage, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) general secretary Rajeev Mehta on Monday said that the committee is monitoring the situation earnestly. His remarks came after the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) decision to not send their teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020.

"We are monitoring the situation very seriously and we are in touch with the government. I will talk to the secretary sports government of India and also the minister," Mehta told ANI. "I know Canada has denied sending athletes if Olympics are not postponed and Australia has also raised the question. We are also in discussion about what to do. As of now, nothing has decided but we are in touch with the government," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Australia Olympic Committee said that the country's athletes should prepare for the Olympics in the northern hemisphere's 2021 summer. When asked about what are the chances and what's IOA stand. Mehta said as of now we can not comment on anything in regards to this issue but we are in touch with the government.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to be held from July 24 to August 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

