'Biggest need of the hour': Sania Mirza urges people to stay at home

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Monday expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to stay at home saying that it is the 'biggest need of the hour'.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza . Image Credit: ANI

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Monday expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to stay at home saying that it is the 'biggest need of the hour'. Mirza took to Twitter to write: "Be kind. It's the need of the hour. STAY AT HOME. It's the biggest need of the hour. It's literally that basic!!"

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. "A total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23 at 10 am IST. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," ICMR said in a release.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 67 confirmed cases, including 64 Indian nationals. Kerala also has 67 confirmed cases with 60 Indian nationals. (ANI)

