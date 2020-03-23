Left Menu
Puducherry's cricket association offers dormitory for COVID-19 patients

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:34 IST
  23-03-2020
The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry. The CAP made the offer in a letter to the Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

"We stopped cricketing activities due to outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry," the CAP letter said. The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with sporting calendars across the globe leading to cancellation or postponement of various events including the IPL in India.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 is over 14,000..

