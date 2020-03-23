Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manjrekar says KL ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:34 IST
Manjrekar says KL ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says young batsman K L Rahul is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh. KL Rahul had batted in the middle-order in the home ODIs against Australia in January earlier this year with success. He later continued his fine form in the limited-overs series in New Zealand. Of late, the Karnataka player has also been keeping wickets in the 50-over games. Manjrekar, who played 37 tests and 74 ODIs, was responding to questions from fans after he asked them "talk cricket" with him on his twitter page.

He was asked whether India should stick with Rahul at number five in ODIs and does he find other batsmen other than Rahul to be in that position. To which, Manjrekar, also a known commentator, tweeted, "For the moment he is the right fit. But we must keep looking for a Raina and Yuvi kind of batsman when Rahul eventually moves to the top." Yuvraj, who played 304 ODIs for India, scored 8,701 runs while Raina amassed 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs.

The former Mumbai batsman was also asked who he thinks was the right choice for number four and all-rounder's spot in the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. Manjrekar picked Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya respectively. Finally, Manjrekar, a domestic bulwark, also felt that the issue with Mumbai was “lack of exceptional leadership” in Ranji trophy. Mumbai, 41-time Ranji Champions, have been unable to perform well in the domestic championship in recent times, despite having good players.

Manjrekar was asked why Mumbai Ranji team was not producing good fast bowlers and their bowling was a concern, to which he tweeted, "Mumbai Ranji cricket's issue is simple. Lack of exceptional leadership. And I don't mean only the captain of the team here." PTI NRB AT AT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

31 cases of coronavirus reported in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Total 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far. No new case came into light toda...

Hungary assessing option of national lockdown to combat virus

Hungarys government is weighing the option of a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to raise emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.We a...

COVID-19: Maha, Punjab impose curfew; most of India under lock down as coronavirus cases climb to 433

The governments in Maharashtra and Punjab imposed state-wide curfew on Monday, as most of India huddled in a lock down and airlines prepared to stop operations in desperate measures to curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, which ha...

US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower early Monday as Congress wrangled over a massive stimulus package while the Federal Reserve unveiled new emergency programs to boost the economy. A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020