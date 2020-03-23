Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Warner teaches his daughter how to use hand sanitizer

Australian batsman David Warner on Monday taught his daughter Ivy how to use hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:30 IST
David Warner teaches his daughter how to use hand sanitizer
Australian batsman David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

Australian batsman David Warner on Monday taught his daughter Ivy how to use hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The opening batsman took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen teaching Ivy the benifits of washing hands after touching any object.

"So why do we use this Indy? To kill the virus, replied Ivy. We got to be very-very careful. Always wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after we touch anything," Warner said in a video post to Ivy. The cricketer is enjoying some time away from the cricket feld as all the sporting events across the world has been either postponed or stand cancelled.

The ODI and T20I series between Australia and New Zealand was postponed in the wake on the COVID-19. Warner played in the first ODI against Kiwis where he scored 67 runs and his side won the match by 71-run. The higly infectious disease has so far claimed over 14,000 lives while infected more than 3,00,000 people worldwide.

The pandemic has took a heavy toll on many sporting activities including cricket. All professional and domestic cricket has either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

CM, colleagues chip in for equipment to take on COVID-19

Puducherry, Mar 23 PTI Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said a separate fund was being created to buy basic equipment to take on COVID-19. He told reporters here that he and his ministerial colleagues would contribute a m...

RBI announces Rs 1-lakh cr short-term variable repo auction to boost liquidity

As part of its continued effort to provide liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday said it will conduct Rs 1 lakh crore of short-term variable repo auction.&#160; The repo auctions will be conducted in two tranches. The first re...

31 cases of coronavirus reported in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Total 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far. No new case came into light toda...

Hungary assessing option of national lockdown to combat virus

Hungarys government is weighing the option of a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to raise emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.We a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020