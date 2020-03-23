Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC has sought update on health and preparations of Olympic-bound athletes this week: Batra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:55 IST
IOC has sought update on health and preparations of Olympic-bound athletes this week: Batra

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Monday said the IOC has asked all members to furnish updates on health and preparations of their Olympic-bound athletes this week as it deliberates on the fate of the Tokyo Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), under pressure to postpone the Games, has asked National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to detail the impact of the coronavirus crisis on athletes' preparation. The IOC on Monday said it will consider all options, barring cancellation, in the next four weeks.

"I am personally in touch on regular and continuous basis with Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India, IOC, NSFs, with athletes through the NSFs and all stake holders regarding the 2020 Olympics and preparations for Olympics," Batra said. "All NOCs have to get back to IOC this week on their preparations and the health of athletes in their respective countries," he added.

He said international federations had a video call with the IOC President Thomas Bach on March 17 and with all 206 NOCs on March 19 to discuss the impact of COVID-19. In a questionnaire titled "COVID-19 and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games", the IOC has asked the Olympic committees of its member countries "how do the emergency regulations relating to COVID-19 limit the training and preparation of your athletes?" Batra, also an IOC member and president of the International Hockey Federation, said the health and safety of athletes was the prime concern of the IOA and of the Sports Ministry and there will be no compromise in that regard.

"As of now, hockey men and women, track and field athletes and weightlifters are in their training camps while other (Olympic) probable athletes are mostly back home." More than 70 Indian athletes have qualified for the Olympics. On Monday, Canada and Australia said they will pull out of the showpiece if is is held this year and demanded that the event be shifted to 2021.

World athletics boss Sebastian Coe also urged the IOC to announce postponement, citing the pandemic which has claimed more than 14,000 lives across the globe..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory

Boeing announced on Monday it temporarily halted production at a factory in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreakThe aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for tw...

Stewart reads Shakespeare via Twitter to bring calmness amid coronavirus scare

While many actors are making their best efforts to make the self-isolation time bearable, actor Patrick Stewart reads out sonnets from the works of William Shakespeare to his followers online. The 79-year-old actor on the early hours of Mon...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus

Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after a ban on customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. More than 1,500 sex workers are based at the Daulatdia ...

WHO warns of "accelerating" pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon

The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide. While it took 67 day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020