Left Menu
Development News Edition

SLC to contribute 25 million rupees in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:44 IST
SLC to contribute 25 million rupees in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday decided to contribute 25 million Lankan rupees to the government's efforts toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered a health crisis across the globe. The SLC said the grant will be handed over to the government immediately.

"Sri Lanka Cricket, whilst understanding the gravity of the ongoing health problem, has also taken several other steps to provide its fullest assistance to the Government in order to combat the crisis," the SLC said in a release. SLC has already postponed all domestic cricket tournaments until further notice, while also asking the players (first class and national team) and also its employees to remain indoors during this troubled time and obey government directives.

"Our national players are constantly supporting the fight against the Covid-19 via their Social Media Platforms requesting the fans to remain safe," the Board said. "The SLC also wishes to request our valued stakeholders, such as the member clubs, district and provincial associations to take all precautionary steps to ensure that they remain safe at this moment of time." It commended the efforts of the government, health and other officials, the Armed Forces, Police and other parties in fighting against the dreaded coronavirus.

Sri Lanka has so far reported around 90 positive cases while there has been no death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory

Boeing announced on Monday it temporarily halted production at a factory in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreakThe aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for tw...

Stewart reads Shakespeare via Twitter to bring calmness amid coronavirus scare

While many actors are making their best efforts to make the self-isolation time bearable, actor Patrick Stewart reads out sonnets from the works of William Shakespeare to his followers online. The 79-year-old actor on the early hours of Mon...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus

Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after a ban on customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. More than 1,500 sex workers are based at the Daulatdia ...

WHO warns of "accelerating" pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon

The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide. While it took 67 day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020