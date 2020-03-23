COVID-19: Ravichandran Ashwin changes Twitter username to 'let's stay indoors India'
In a series of tweets, the spinner also revealed as to why the next couple of weeks will be crucial in the battle against COVID-19.
Asking the citizens of the country to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday decided to change his Twitter username to 'Let's stay indoors India'. In a series of tweets, the spinner also revealed as to why the next couple of weeks will be crucial in the battle against COVID-19.
"Taking in all information ( both authentic and some seemingly panicky ones). One thing seems certain " The next 2 weeks are going to be extremely crucial". Every city in India should literally feel deserted for the next 2 weeks, cos if this escalates it will be mayhem. #COVID19," Ashwin tweeted. In another tweet, he went on to say that the population is quite big in the country, and there are quite a few who cannot get access to information.
"We need to remember we are a densely populated country and a very large part of them don't have access to information," Ashwin tweeted. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 433 on Monday evening and seven deaths. A total of 23 patients have been cured and discharged.
Several districts in the country have been placed in lockdown as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organisation had termed COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)
