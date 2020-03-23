Left Menu
Cubs trade C Pereda to Red Sox

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:00 IST
Catcher Jhonny Pereda was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Pereda, 23, was the player to be named later in the Jan. 21 deal that sent right-hander Travis Lakins to the Cubs.

Pereda spent last season at Double-A Tennessee, batting .241 with two home runs and 39 RBIs in 98 games. He was the 2019 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at catcher. He threw out more runners than any other player at the Double-A or Triple-A level, as he caught 44 of 132 (33.3 percent) attempted base stealers in 85 games behind the plate.

The right-handed hitter also has 69 starts in the minors at first base and two at third base in seven seasons since signing as an international free agent in 2013. --Field Level Media

