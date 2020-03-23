Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dortmund fans donate 70,000 euros to bars, restaurants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dortmund
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:42 IST
Dortmund fans donate 70,000 euros to bars, restaurants
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Borussia Dortmund fans have donated more than 70,000 euros ($75,570) to bars and restaurants around the stadium which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga club said Monday. The German side posted the names of 86 food and drink outlets during a 'virtual football' night on Sunday on the club's website.

Fans were urged to click on the places they bought their beer, fries, sausages, and other match day staples and offer a donation to keep the businesses afloat. All told fans donated 73,611 euros with Dortmund's marketing director Carsen Cramer saying they were "touched" by the generosity.

Further similar collections are planned in the coming days, the club said, while Germany battles to contain a pandemic that has infected more than 22,600 people and killed 86 in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK lawmakers set to approve sweeping powers in emergency coronavirus legislation

Britains lower house of parliament is expected on Monday to approve emergency legislation giving authorities sweeping powers to tackle the growing coronavirus outbreak, including detaining people and putting them in isolation to protect pub...

Nepal announces nationwide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic

Nepal on Monday announced a nationwide lockdown for a week amidst concern over the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of the high-level committee for the prevention and control of COVID-19, led by Deputy Prime Min...

Policy vs Pandemic: Contagion outpaces consensus on response

As the contagion from the coronavirus pandemic wrecks the global economy, Western policymakers are scrambling to find a consensus on how best to contain the crisis shredding financial markets. While governments have agreed to ditch decades ...

COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly accelerating, the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, but said it was still possible to change the trajectory of the outbreakThe pandemic is accelerating, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020