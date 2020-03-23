Sports News Roundup: Canada pulls out of 2020 Games; Patriots agree to deal with QB Hoyer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as pressure mounts on Tokyo

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) said on Sunday that Team Canada will not participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020 due to concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus. Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders such as U.S. Track and Field and UK Athletics, along with several national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic.

NFL notebook: Patriots agree to deal with QB Hoyer

The New England Patriots are examining their options at quarterback after three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady's departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler were joined on the roster Sunday by former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer. Released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Hoyer reached a deal to return for his third stint with New England, the Boston Globe reported.

Athletics: Alone, world champion Coleman trains through the uncertainty

Nearly 400 miles away from his coach, world 100 meters champion Christian Coleman trains for an Olympics that may never take place in 2020. "It's different and it is tough because I am not with my training group," Coleman told Reuters in a telephone interview.

IOC wrestles with logistics amid growing opposition to Games

The International Olympic Committee faced mounting opposition on Sunday to the current schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games as athletes, teams and federations called for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach, who has insisted the Games will go ahead as planned, said any decision to change an Olympic Games was not a simple matter like rescheduling a soccer match and would need careful planning and information.

Report: NFL draft to be held in studio, not Vegas

Although the NFL's crown jewel of the offseason, the draft, will proceed as planned April 23-25, it will not happen in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. The Times cited two anonymous sources who said the draft will be run out of a television studio -- not in Las Vegas -- with expected live cut-ins from various team headquarters throughout the league. Sports-On this day... March 23

ON THIS DAY -- March 23 March 23, 1994 Olympic gold medalist Van der Burgh battling coronavirus

Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh has said he has been battling the new coronavirus for the last two weeks and that athletes who continue to train for the Tokyo Games are exposing themselves to "unnecessary risk". South African Van der Burgh won gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympics and silver in Rio four years later before retiring in 2018.

Tokyo Games not feasible in July says World Athletics chief Coe

The Tokyo Olympics are not feasible at their current July starting date because of the coronavirus pandemic and must be delayed, World Athletics president said on Sunday. "An Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable, Sebastian Coe said in a letter to his International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach requesting the Games be moved from July.

Jazz C Gobert says he's temporarily lost sense of smell

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said he has temporarily lost his sense of smell as he tries to recover from coronavirus. Gobert, whose positive test kickstarted both the NBA and sports world shutdown, asked on social media if others are experiencing similar symptoms.

NBA: League uses social media reach for informative campaign on coronavirus

The NBA may have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak but that has not stopped the league from using its massive online reach to good effect by educating its followers, sharing important information and guidelines related to the pandemic. The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus and since then more players have tested positive, including two-time champion Kevin Durant, three of his Brooklyn Nets team mates and two Los Angeles Lakers players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.