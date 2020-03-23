Left Menu
COVID-19: PCB converts its high performance centre into temporary living room for paramedics

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday converted its High Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre in Karachi.

  ANI
  • |
  Lahore
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  Created: 23-03-2020 22:37 IST
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday converted its High Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre in Karachi. "All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times. They are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19," PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said in a statement.

The Sindh province of Pakistan reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- three in Karachi and 39 in Sukkur. The provincial tally is now 394. Saeed Ghani, the province's Minister for Education, Labour and Human Resources, has tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's health department recorded six new cases in the province. The number of positive cases in the region now stands at 38.

Punjab has detected 21 new coronavirus cases, the province's primary and secondary healthcare department said. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab has now gone up to 246. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) so-called 'Prime Minister' Raja Farooq Haider announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the region for three weeks starting midnight on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

