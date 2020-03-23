Left Menu
Redskins re-sign DT Brantley

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:47 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:20 IST
Redskins re-sign DT Brantley
The Washington Redskins re-signed defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Brantley, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Washington's 32-27 loss at Philadelphia in the 2019 season opener.

He has 21 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 20 career games with the Cleveland Browns (2017) and Redskins (2018-19). The 25-year-old Brantley was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

