Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 01:02 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:45 IST
XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

Rhule was hired as head coach of the Panthers in January, replacing Ron Rivera. The Seattle Seahawks had also shown interest in the 25-year-old breakout XFL star, who was praised for his improvisational skills as a dual-threat quarterback with the Roughnecks.

The Panthers have made a series of moves at quarterback as they prepare to move forward without former MVP Cam Newton, who could be traded or released. Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal last week and reportedly traded Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins on Monday. Will Grier, a 2019 third-round pick, is also on the depth chart.

Walker won the starting job in Houston over former Raiders and Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook. Before the season was canceled to the coronavirus pandemic, Walker was leading the XFL in several passing categories including yards (1,338), touchdowns (15) and completions (119) and Houston was 5-0.

