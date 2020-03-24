Report: Redskins acquire QB Allen from Panthers

The Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Per Rapoport, the Redskins sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Allen, who will be reunited with former coach Ron Rivera in the nation's capital.

Carolina's quarterback room had become crowded after reportedly signing XFL breakout star P.J. Walker earlier on Monday and signing Teddy Bridgewater last week. Allen, 24, started 12 games last season for Carolina while former NFL MVP Cam Newton was sidelined by a Lisfranc injury. Allen completed 303 of 489 passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 13 games in 2019.

Allen will join Dwayne Haskins as quarterbacks in Washington. Haskins, who was the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, completed 119 of 203 passes for 1,365 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games last season. Also on Monday, the Redskins signed safety Sean Davis, tight end Logan Thomas and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley to contracts. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The Redskins also released starting safety Montae Nicholson and four other defensive backs. Nicholson, 24, had 61 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2019 in his third NFL season. Overall, he had 126 tackles and three interceptions in 35 games (26 starts).

Nicholson also was involved in an incident last November in which a 21-year-old woman died of an accidental overdose in his apartment. Washington also released cornerbacks Breon Borders, Dee Delaney, Coty Sensabaugh, and Kayvon Webster.

Davis, 26, collected five tackles in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 33-3 setback to New England in last season's opener before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder ailment. Davis, who was born in Washington, recorded 247 tackles, five interceptions, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 48 career games with the Steelers. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Thomas, 28, had 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in 16 games last season for the Detroit Lions. Thomas, a Virginia native, has collected 35 receptions for 317 yards and two scores in 42 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2017-18) and Lions (2019). He also completed 1 of 9 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in two games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.

Brantley, 25, sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Washington's 32-27 loss at Philadelphia in the 2019 season opener. He has 21 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 20 career games with the Cleveland Browns (2017) and Redskins (2018-19).

He was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

