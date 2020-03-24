Left Menu
Report: Manning declines 'Monday Night Football' offer

  Updated: 24-03-2020 04:26 IST
NFL legend Peyton Manning turned down overtures to be part of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcasting crew, the New York Post reported on Monday. The publication cited sources saying Manning wasn't willing to commit to the weekly schedule throughout the NFL season.

Manning has declined multiple opportunities to be a game analyst since retiring as a player following the 2015 season. Speculation was heavy that ESPN was willing to pay Manning in the vicinity of the approximate $18 million per year that former NFL quarterback Tony Romo will make after recently agreeing to a new deal at CBS.

ESPN also reportedly was interested in luring Al Michaels over to team with Manning, but NBC prevented ESPN from speaking to Michaels. Manning played 17 NFL seasons for the Indianapolis Colts (1998-2010) and Denver Broncos (2012-15) and ranks third in NFL history with 71,940 career passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns.

Joe Tessitore was ESPN's play-by-play announcer on last season's Monday night package, and former NFL player Booger McFarland was the analyst. --Field Level Media

