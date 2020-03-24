Left Menu
Pirates dole out 400 pizzas to Pittsburgh hospital

Pittsburgh Pirates players arranged to have 400 pizzas delivered to the staff at Allegheny General Hospital on Monday in support of the health-care workers' efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Pirates organization delivered some of the pies -- along with pasta dishes -- for lunch, helping two restaurants in the process.

"We might not be in Pittsburgh, and we don't have the opportunity to play in front of our fans and for all of us to be up in the city that's kind of become a second home to us and that's treated us so well," Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon told MLB.com. "We know local businesses are getting crushed and they're really hurting and they're really affected by what's going on. Then obviously, the hospitals and the staff working on the front lines there, they're putting in extra hours, extra work, exposing themselves," Taillon said.

Restaurants Slice on Broadway, located at PNC Park, and Pizzeria Davide combined on the effort. "We thought this was a way to help. Two birds with one stone. We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation," Taillon said.

