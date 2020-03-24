Jags add free agent DT Woods

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, his agency announced Monday night. NFL Network reported the contract is worth $2.75 million, with $1 million guaranteed.

Woods appeared in 14 games (five starts) with the Seattle Seahawks last season before he was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the league's ban on performance-enhancing drugs. That suspension was completed and won't carry over to 2020. He had 32 tackles and one sack in 2019, raising his career totals to 204 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Woods, 32, was a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 draft. He has played in 125 NFL games, making 48 starts, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010), the Seahawks (2011, 2019), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-13), Tennessee Titans (2014-16) and Indianapolis Colts (2017-18). --Field Level Media

