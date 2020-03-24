Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jags add free agent DT Woods

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 09:31 IST
Jags add free agent DT Woods

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, his agency announced Monday night. NFL Network reported the contract is worth $2.75 million, with $1 million guaranteed.

Woods appeared in 14 games (five starts) with the Seattle Seahawks last season before he was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the league's ban on performance-enhancing drugs. That suspension was completed and won't carry over to 2020. He had 32 tackles and one sack in 2019, raising his career totals to 204 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Woods, 32, was a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 draft. He has played in 125 NFL games, making 48 starts, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010), the Seahawks (2011, 2019), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-13), Tennessee Titans (2014-16) and Indianapolis Colts (2017-18). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

More mental health visits decreases risk of suicide among youths

A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that suicide risk was highest among youth with epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, substance use and bipolar disorder, but the odds of suicide decreased am...

Mask is not enough to protect you from Coronavirus, so stay at home

If you think, a mask will fully protect you from COVID 19. Time to wake up.This is how medical staff wear protective equipment in Wuhan, designated hospitals, full of severely ill Covid19 patients. Nurses 4-hour shift, doctors 6 hours. No e...

Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of print, electronic media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreakIn a letter to the chief secretaries of all states ...

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.Shares of Anges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020