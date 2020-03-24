Left Menu
Development News Edition

Borja Valero urges people to play at home amid coronavirus

Inter Milan's Borja Valero urged people to stay at home saying that it is the only way we can get back to our normal lives as the coronavirus concerns continue to grow all across the globe.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:31 IST
Borja Valero urges people to play at home amid coronavirus
Inter Milan's Borja Valero. Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan's Borja Valero urged people to stay at home saying that it is the only way we can get back to our normal lives as the coronavirus concerns continue to grow all across the globe. "I'm feeling good and trying to pass the time as best I can during this difficult period. Luckily, my wife and two children are here with me at home. I help my children with their homework and am also training," the club's official website quoted Valero as saying.

"We've been inventing games to play and things to do every day: I've come up with a football-tennis game in my bed. The most important thing at this time is to show strength and courage and, above all, make people understand that staying at home is of the utmost importance. This makes the difference and is the only way we'll be able to return to our normal lives as soon as possible," he added. Valero also praised Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte saying that the latter has a 'winning character'.

"I could define Conte in one word: intense. He throws himself fully into everything he does, even the most common tasks. He is deeply passionate and has a winning character: he wants to win at all costs and works to do so," Valero said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Napoli suspends sporting activity until further notice

Italian football club Napoli on Tuesday announced that it has suspended sporting activity until further notice in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. SSC Napoli announces that sporting activity has been suspended until further notice. The dat...

Turkey sets shop, bus restrictions as coronavirus death toll rises to 37

Turkey imposed restrictions on Tuesday on grocery store opening hours and numbers of shop customers and bus passengers, adding to steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus after the countrys death toll from the illness rose to 37. Ankar...

French group Biomerieux gets U.S. approval for coronavirus testing product

Biomrieux, a French healthcare company specialising in diagnostics, said on Tuesday that it had won approval from the U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA for its biofire product aimed at testing for coronavirus.Biomerieux added it was lookin...

Activist rebukes Pakistan for shifting coronavirus positive cases to PoK

Kashmiri political activists have rebuked Pakistan for shifting Coronavirus affected people from the eastern province of Punjab and the rest of the country to Mirpur city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK. The activists said that the Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020