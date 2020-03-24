Borja Valero urges people to play at home amid coronavirus

Inter Milan's Borja Valero urged people to stay at home saying that it is the only way we can get back to our normal lives as the coronavirus concerns continue to grow all across the globe. "I'm feeling good and trying to pass the time as best I can during this difficult period. Luckily, my wife and two children are here with me at home. I help my children with their homework and am also training," the club's official website quoted Valero as saying.

"We've been inventing games to play and things to do every day: I've come up with a football-tennis game in my bed. The most important thing at this time is to show strength and courage and, above all, make people understand that staying at home is of the utmost importance. This makes the difference and is the only way we'll be able to return to our normal lives as soon as possible," he added. Valero also praised Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte saying that the latter has a 'winning character'.

"I could define Conte in one word: intense. He throws himself fully into everything he does, even the most common tasks. He is deeply passionate and has a winning character: he wants to win at all costs and works to do so," Valero said. (ANI)

