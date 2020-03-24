Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaguars and underpants: when Olympic torch relays go wrong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 12:02 IST
Jaguars and underpants: when Olympic torch relays go wrong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

From a jaguar on the loose to an elaborate hoax involving burning underwear, the Olympic torch relay has had its fair share of mishaps. As Japan downscales the 2020 relay due to concerns over the new coronavirus, AFP looks back at some of the trials and tribulations of the event, first run ahead of the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

Flaming underpants

Probably the most memorable stunt surrounding the torch relay came in 1956 when an Australian student named Barry Larkin fooled crowds with a homemade torch topped by burning underpants. Larkin managed to get his torch a wooden chair leg crowned with a metal pudding container holding the fiery underwear up the stairs of Sydney's Town Hall and deliver it to city mayor Pat Hills, cheered on by tens of thousands.

The university student even arranged his own fake motorcycle escort but when he started to run out from the crowd, he found himself flanked by genuine police outriders as the crowd closed in around him. The mayor sensed nothing wrong as he took the flame from Larkin, giving the first part of his prepared remarks before realizing something was amiss.

Jaguar on the run

A 17-year-old jaguar named Juma was lined up for photos as the torch passed through the Amazon in northern Brazil during the relay for the Rio Olympics in 2016. But Juma escaped its handlers and four tranquilizer darts fired at the animal failed to slow it down.

After it threatened a vet, soldiers opened fire on the jaguar in danger of extinction and the symbol of the Amazon and shot it dead.

Fried doves

The climax of the relay the lighting of the Olympic cauldron has provided some unforgettable moments such as Mohammad Ali trembling to light it as he suffered from Parkinson's disease and an archer firing a flame into it in Barcelona.

But things have not always gone smoothly. The most grisly blunder came in Seoul in 1988 when dozens of doves released earlier in the opening ceremony alighted on the cauldron. When the flame was lit, several of the birds were incinerated to the horror of watching spectators.

Legendary Australian athlete Cathy Freeman was also left hanging at the Sydney opening ceremony when a platform supposed to rise after the lighting of the flame got stuck for around three minutes. "We've got a slight technical hitch. Nothing that can't be fixed," said one reassuring voice in her earpiece. "F---, f---, f---, f---," screamed another.

Protests aplenty

The torch relay has been the target of several protests, most notably during the run-up to the Beijing Olympics as demonstrators took China to task over its Tibet policy. Protests started even when the flame was lit in ancient Olympia and dogged the relay throughout its journey to China, notably as it passed through London, Paris and San Francisco.

In Japan, monks at an ancient Buddhist temple pulled out of hosting a torch ceremony because of the Chinese crackdown in Tibet. The relay ahead of Sydney 2000 also suffered from isolated protests. One spectator wrestled it out of the hands of former world surfing champion Tom Carroll as he traveled along the New South Wales south coast and tried to hurl it into Kiama harbor before being wrestled to the ground.

A high-school student also tried to put out the torch with a fire extinguisher.

Lighting hiccups

Although the Olympic flame is supposed to be eternal, problems with the lighting mechanism have caused it to go out several times.

In 2012, officials had to hastily relight the flame from a stand-by "mother flame" when it vanished from the side of Paralympic badminton star David Follett's wheelchair in blustery weather in southwest England. Olympic torches made by a well-known Russian missile manufacturer for the Sochi Winter Games in 2014 were dogged with problems, going out several times and discretely relit by secret service officers.

Inauspicious start

The Olympic torch has been into space, deep underwater and even scaled Mount Everest. As the Olympic museum website puts it: "Over the last 80 years, the Olympic torch has been carried by hundreds of thousands of people and traveled on every imaginable form of transport, though mostly by foot." The flame made its first appearance in modern times in Amsterdam 1928.

But the first relay took place in Berlin 1936, forever known for the heroics of sprinter Jesse Owens but also tainted by its hosting by Nazi Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Curfew in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district

A curfew was imposed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The curfew was clamped by the administration on receiving reports of people coming out on roads in several areas of...

After his BJP entry, forgery case against Scindia closed

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing has closed a case against former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family members, where they were accused of falsifying a property document while selling land, an official said on Tuesday...

About half of Iran's state workers are staying home - president

Irans President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state TV reported.Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries outside China, wi...

Coronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers

The pandemic is taking its toll on aerospace manufacturing, with Boeing Co saying it would halt production of most widebody jets and Airbus SE restarting only partial output after a four-day shutdown as suppliers cut jobs.With airlines unab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020