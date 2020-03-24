Left Menu
Stay home, keep positive frame of mind: BAI to players, officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:49 IST
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has urged its players and officials to "keep a positive frame of mind" and "stay home" to contribute in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a nationwide lockdown. The coronavirus outbreak has claimed 16,000 lives worldwide, while infecting close to 4,00,000. India has reported nine deaths and nearly 500 positive cases so far.

"As the world combats COVID-19 and its unprecedented fallouts, confinement and quarantine are the only ways to pull a plug on the spread," BAI secretary Ajay Singhania said in a release. "We, at Badminton Association of India, are deeply concerned with the wellbeing of all players, technical officials and the innumerable badminton fans out there. For your own safety and your loved ones, as well as the community at large, we urge you to stay at home.

The Badminton World Federation has suspended all tournaments till April 12 due to the pandemic, which has brought the whole world to a standstill with countries shutting down borders and going into lockdown mode. In India, 32 states and union territories have been put in lockdown. Two states - Punjab and Maharashtra - and a UT - Puducherry - have declared curfews.

"While the entire country is on a lockdown mode and flight services, interstate trains and buses have been asked to shut down too and states are now enforcing curfew, as responsible citizens, we should follow it too," Singhania said. "Keep a positive frame of mind. We are all in this together. Stay at home. Stay safe," he added.

